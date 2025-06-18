NPP Forms 9-Member Committee for National Delegates Conference

THE LEADERSHIP of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has unveiled it nine-member committee to lead the preparations towards the forthcoming National Delegates Conference scheduled for July 19, 2025, at the Legon Sports Stadium in Accra.

The conference will bring together delegates nationwide to deliberate on important party issues and potentially make critical decisions about the party’s future direction.

NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, announced the committee members following a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Tuesday, June 17.

The committee will be chaired by Joseph Osei Owusu, former First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and MP for Bekwai. The other members are:

1. Henry Nana Boakye – National Organiser

2. Jerry Ahmed Shaib – MP for Weija-Gbawe

3. Divine Otoo Agorhom – Greater Accra Regional Chairman

4. Abena Osei Asare – MP for Atiwa East

5. Salam Mustapha – NPP Youth Organiser

6. Haruna Mohammed – Deputy General Secretary

7. Safia Mohammed – Deputy Women’s Organiser

8. Dr. Charles Dwamena

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke