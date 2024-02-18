NPP Govt Will Serve With Truth and Integrity- Kingsley Agyemang

The 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Abuakwa South in the Eastern Region, Dr Kingsley Agyemang has stated that he will serve with truth and integrity together with Dr Mahammud Bawumia, the NPP flag bearer when given the nod in 2024.

According to the Registrar of Ghana Scholarship Secretariat “The Lord who made it possible for Vice Presidents John Evans Atta-Mills and John Dramani Mahama to be President of the country is still alive and will also make it possible for Vice President Dr Mahammud Bawumia to be president 2024 because the Lord changeth not.” Dr Kingsley Agyemang submitted.

He was speaking at a thanksgiving service organized by the New Patriotic Party in collaboration with the Local Council of Churches, Kibi in his honour on 17th February 2024 at the Kibi College of Education.

He added that, he is coming to continue the great works of President Akufo-Addo and Lawyer Samuel Atta-Kyea, Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South together with Dr Mahammud Bawumia, when elected into office.

“As Jesus Christ once told his disciples, I will not leave you as orphans; My spirit will come upon you to empower you, and the Holy Spirit will make you my disciples in Samaria, Jerusalem, Judea and across the world, so as Lawyer Nana Akufo-Addo and Lawyer Samuel Atta-Kyea say, they are going but will not leave you as orphans rather, with the Spirit of Dr Bawumia and Dr Kingsley Agyemang we will serve you with truth and integrity because it is possible.” Dr Kingsley Agyemang stated.

He further thanked the Kibi Local Council of Churches, the New Patriotic Party and all gathered for making the program a success and added that it’s not by his power but God makes all things beautiful in his own time.

-BY Daniel Bampoe