NPP Loyal Ladies Show Love On Val’s Day

The NPP Loyal Ladies, a group affiliated with the NPP party, carried out a series of activities on Valentine’s Day.

They distributed over 20,000 pieces of Ghanaian-branded chocolates in universities and hospitals across the country.

At the Kwadaso SDA Hospital in the Ashanti Region, the inmates were elated by the visit and praised the NPP party for their thoughtfulness towards the sick and afflicted during this love season.

Similarly, students on various campuses were filled with joy upon seeing the beautiful women bearing gifts for them.

In the Western Region, the NPP Loyal Ladies made donations to hearing-impaired students in Takoradi.

Susan Amo, the Vice President of the NPP Loyal Ladies, mentioned that the group has been engaging in such activities since 2016.

This year, being the 8th anniversary of the group’s formation, they decided to scale up their efforts.

She also urged Ghanaians to have faith in the NPP and vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming general elections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe