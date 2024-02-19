Pure Talent Heralds Maiden Teen Queen Ghana

VRA International School’s Edna Yaa Kwaah Kwarteng wrote her name in gold when she emerged as the winner in the maiden Teen Queen Ghana pageant in Accra recently.

The event designed for children between ages 13 and 19 drew participants from across the country for a nine-week assignment.

But it was Yaa Kwaah, who distinguished herself in all departments -talent display, culture and tradition amongst others in the final.

Her outstanding performance endeared her to the judges and the jam-packed fans at C TV studios.

And for her efforts, she is expected to enjoy an all expense paid trip to Dubai, educational materials and other goodies from sponsors.

She expressed thanks to organizers of the event – ASKOF Productions for the platform to express her talent.

She was followed by Sese Naa Dromo Efua Ayitey,

Aburi Girls Senior High School and Abena Dansoa Opoku, Kaneshie Awudome 3 JHS.

CEO of ASKOF Productions Limited Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum stated ” l must say l am fulfilled seeing these young girls display pure talents. It’s a maiden edition but I can say without that that the standard was indeed high.”