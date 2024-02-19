Mahama NDC’s 24-Hour Economy Is A Mere Slogan- Abu Jinapor

The Member of Parliament for Damongo Constituency and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has launched a scathing criticism against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama, labeling their 24-hour economy initiative as nothing but a hollow slogan.

Speaking during acclamation ceremony in Damongo in the Savannah region where he was acclaimed as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency, Mr. Jinapor dismissed the NDC’s economic promises and highlighted their past performance while in power.

NDC’s Record Under Scrutiny

Mr. Jinapor, while addressing the gathering, pointed out that the NDC, under Mr. Mahama’s leadership, failed to deliver on their promises during their tenure. Specifically, he recalled the era of “dumsor,” a period of erratic power supply that plagued the nation, which contradicted the NDC’s ability to ensure even a 12-hour economy, let alone a 24-hour one.

The Minister emphasized that the NDC’s track record demonstrated their incapacity to instill trust in their envisioned 24-hour economy, citing the negative impact of dumsor on the country’s businesses and economy during their rule.

Unopposed Acclamation And NPP Support

Mr. Jinapor’s candidacy affirmation ceremony drew prominent figures within the party, including the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, and other ministers. In his address, Mr. Jinapor urged Ghanaians to throw their weight behind the NPP’s presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, citing the latter’s swift policy decisions within a short period after his election. He contrasted this with Mr. Mahama’s purported lack of substantive policy propositions, alleging that the NDC candidate sought a honeymoon period without concrete plans if elected.

24-Hour Economy Debunked

Further attacking the NDC’s touted 24-hour economy concept, Mr. Jinapor asserted that the party had failed to provide a clear explanation of this term to the populace.

Mocking the NDC’s ambiguity on the matter, he quipped that their responses ranged from vague statements to nonsensical references. He underscored the importance of contemporary development driven by technology and digitalization, praising Dr. Bawumia’s advocacy for transformative policies that could elevate Ghana’s development trajectory if he ascended to the presidency.

In his closing remarks, Mr. Jinapor rallied support for the NPP and Dr. Bawumia, emphasizing the need for continuity of the current government’s progress-driven initiatives.

He urged Ghanaians to endorse the NPP’s vision for the country’s future, aligning with Dr. Bawumia’s demonstrated capacity for innovative policy-making and advancement.

By Vincent Kubi