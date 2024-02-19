Bawumia Mourns Death Of Oman FM Director, Kwabena Kwakye

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia expressed his condolences and paid a visit to the family of Kwabena Kwakye, the late Director of Radio at Accra-based Oman FM.

Dr Bawumia described Kwakye as a devoted member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and credited him as an authority with a powerful voice in the media.

Kwabena Kwakye, also known as Wofa KK, was a renowned journalist and the host of the popular political programme, Boiling Point.

He tragically collapsed during a production on Wednesday morning, February 14th, and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

During his visit to the late broadcaster’s residence on Sunday, February 18th, Dr Bawumia spoke highly of Kwakye’s contributions to both the NPP and the media industry. “Wofa KK was a true blue NPP person who was an authority with a strong voice in the media. He served his country well until his demise,” the Vice-president stated.

Dr Bawumia extended his condolences to Kwakye’s family and Ken City media.

He concluded his visit by offering prayers for the peaceful repose of Wofa KK’s soul.

The news of Kwabena Kwakye’s sudden and untimely death has stunned many within the media fraternity and the political space.

He will be remembered as a dedicated journalist who made significant contributions to the field and left a lasting impact on both NPP supporters and the wider community.

By Vincent Kubi