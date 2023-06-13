NPP Grills Aspirants July 3

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) released a new timeline for its presidential and orphan constituency primaries for the 2024 general election yesterday, with vetting of prospective presidential candidates set for Monday, July 3 to Thursday, July 6, 2023.

A statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, explained that the revision was as a result of the preparation towards the Assin North by-election, as announced by the Electoral Commission.

According to the statement, the party revised the timetable at its emergency Steering Committee (SC) meeting on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, stating that the submission of the Vetting Committee’s Report to the National Council through the General Secretary will take place on Monday, July 10, 2023.

It stated that the party would publish the vetting report at its Steering Committee Meeting the following day, and that petitions, if any, would be sent to the National Presidential Appeals Committee (NPAC) between July 12 and 14, 2023.

The statement indicated that the NPAC would sit from Monday, July 17 to Tuesday, July 18, 2023, and the National Council and NEC would meet on July 20, 2023, before the list of qualified presidential hopefuls is published on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Balloting for positions on the ballot paper will take place on July 24, 2023, followed by the publishing of the first notice of poll on July 25, 2023, and the national congress by the Special Electoral College on August 26, 2023.

Report on the conduct of the Special Electoral College to the National Council through the General Secretary will be done on August 28, 2023, whereas fresh balloting of the final five qualified candidates will take place on August 30, 2023.

Publication of the final notice of poll is scheduled for August 31, 2023, with the final congress set to come off Saturday, November 4, 2023 and run off, if any, on November 11, 2023.

The party apologised to all stakeholders and those affected by the changes, saying, “The party regrets any inconvenience these changes may cause all parties involved and further assures all of its commitment to hold free, fair, peaceful and transparent elections.”

So far, ten people have picked up nomination documents from the headquarters of the ruling New Patriotic Party ahead of the party’s November 4 presidential primary.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, Essikado-Ketan MP Joe Ghartey, and former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto are among the potential candidates.

Former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, former Regional Cooperation Minister Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, former Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh, and energy specialist Kojo Poku round out the list.

They are each required to pay GH¢300,000 as nomination fees in addition to meeting other requirements outlined by the party, after having paid GH¢50,000 each for the nomination forms.

Nominations were opened on May 26, 2023 and the NPP has set June 24, 2023 as the final day for the official filing of nomination for all candidates.

By Ernest Kofi Adu