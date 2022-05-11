‘NPP Has Vision To Develop Ghana’

Frank Annoh-Dompreh

MAJORITY CHIEF Whip and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Nsawam/Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has stated that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia-led administration is bent on developing the country despite the challenges facing it.

Annoh-Dompreh has tasked members of the NPP to propagate the good works of government to Ghanaians, since the party has a success story to tell.

He urged them not to allow the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to throw dust into the eyes of Ghanaians with lies, but propagate the good works of the NPP.

In a series of posts on his Twitter page, the Majority Chief Whip said, “Looking into the future with lots of prospects for the NPP government. Join us, as we strive to change the narrative. We certainly have a good story to tell.”

“Let’s push for more. The NPP is visionary and more determined. Let’s tell our stories,” he tweeted, among others.

Annoh-Dompreh added, “From now to election, I will make sure I will sell government projects,” stressing that the move of selling government projects to the masses will help ‘Break the Eight’ in the next presidential election.

He also explained that the government has undertaken several projects such as the construction of roads, health centres, educational infrastructure, and astro turf projects, among others that are ongoing in his constituency.

Annoh-Dompreh, as part of his strategy to propagate the government’s programmes, recently organised a workshop for the Majority MPs to develop a workable relationship between them and leadership of committees, as well as ministers, to strengthen the front of the NPP administration.

He added that, “We should always be equipped and ready to show Ghanaians, beyond any reasonable doubt, our brilliant initiatives as and when they take place, because that is what the people want to see when they vote us into power.”

BY Daniel Bampoe