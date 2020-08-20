NPP Inaugurates Greater Accra Campaign Team

The Greater Accra Regional branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has inaugurated a campaign team to foresee the party’s victory in the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The team which is made up of all the elected and appointed regional executives and deputies, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and others is to ensure that the 2020 campaign objectives of the party in the Greater Accra Region are met.

The committee is chaired by the Regional Chairman of the party, Divine Otoo Agorhom and assisted by other members of the party whose objective include coordinating the activities of the constituency campaign team.

The team is also expected to oversee the effective and efficient implementation of the 2020 campaign operations of the NPP in the region as well as raise the needed resources for campaign in the region.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey re-emphasized the need for the party to secure massive votes in the region which will eventually lead to a victory for the party in the December polls.

He observed that any political party that won the most votes in the Greater Accra Region goes on to win the elections and therefore reminded the campaign team that they have a daunting task ahead of them now that the region recorded the highest number of registered voters.

He said “as soon as we deliver in the region, we have won the election. That is the message I receive wherever I go which means, the campaign team we inaugurated have a lot of work to do.

He tasked the team focus on the coastal areas of the region as they are one of the major sources of their victory in the region.

“I have noticed that anytime we win election along the coast, we win presidential elections. So we should concentrate most of our efforts along the coast. We have a campaign team that is going to guide us to do this work at the constituency level.”

Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the Party, Divine Otoo Agorhom urged members of the campaign team to unveil themselves for the specific jobs that will be assigned to them so that that party can win its target of 24 parliamentary seats in the region and 52% of votes in the Presidential election.

He touched on the ‘unprecedented’ achievements of President Nana Akufo-Addo and urged the campaign to build on that the deliver victory for the party.

Deputy National Campaign Manager of the Party, Lord Oblitey Comme reminded that party that the battle line is now drawn and called on all members of the party to come on board as the challenge now is to win the election and not for personal victories, stating that “it is only when we get it right that the rest will follow suit.”

The Regional campaign committee is made up of a 5-member advisory committee comprising Rt. Hon Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Sheik I.C Quaye, Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson, Ray Ankrah and Gladys Ashitey.

The others are Divine Otoo Agorhom as chairman, all elected and appointed regional executives and deputies, MMDCEs, media team, legal person, IT, volunteer groups, Jerry Ahmed Shaibu, George Gray, David Annan, Jennifer Dede Afedzi, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, Ahmed Arthur, Shirley Ayokor Botwe, Naa Torshie Addo, Ishmael Ashitey and Elizabeth Sackey.

