ECOWAS Condemn Mali’s Coup

Ghana has joined the rest of the members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in condemning the military mutiny that topped a civilian Government in Mali.

Former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse were arrested by soldiers in Bamako on Tuesday and detained for hours.

Mr Keïta subsequently resigned, dissolving his Government and Parliament.

ECOWAS leaders held video conference on Thursday, August 20, 2020, on the crisis in Mali.

The conference came on the back of Mali’s suspension from the subregional bloc.

Mali has also seen its borders closed, with ECOWAS looking at possibilities of sanctions against the crisis-proned country.

Colonel Assimi Goita, has emerged as the new military leader of Mali, a development Ghana believes would not inure to the advancement of democracy in the region.

Representing President Nana Akufo-Addo at the extraordinary summit on Thursday, Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, stated emphatically that “the Republic of Ghana joins other ECOWAS Member States and the International Community to condemn the military mutiny, which led to the arrest and resignation of H.E Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and the dissolution of his government and the national Assembly.”

According to her, the coup d’état in Mali is contrary to the tenets of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance and the established practice of constitutional and democratic rule in the region.

Regrettably, she said, the military’s action has eroded the gains made by ECOWAS in the region, particularly efforts to consolidate the democratic credentials of Mali.

​The event in Mali are taking place at a time when the country is experiencing socio-economic and political difficulties, complicated by security threats posed by jihadists and extremists which have been worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, she bemoaned.

The security situation in Mali poses grave danger to regional security if not urgently and effectively managed, according to the minister.

“The situation has the potential to escalate jihadist activities in the country and the Sahel region in general. It also has the potential to destabilize the region and further undermine development within Mali,” she added.

“​The Republic of Ghana reiterates its solidarity with the positions expressed by ECOWAS Commission, the African Union and the United Nations Security Council as well as other International Organisations in rejecting unconstitutional change of government in Mali.”

She indicated that the Government of Ghana supports the call for the establishment of a transitional government headed by a civilian to oversee the return to normalcy, peace and order as well as constitutional rule in Mali as provided for in the country’s Constitution.

By Melvin Tarlue