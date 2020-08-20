Aviation Minister Assures Airport Workers of Their Jobs

Aviation Minister Joseph Kofi Adda, has rubbished claims by former president John Dramani Mahama that government sold off 66% of the Ghana Airports Company to a foreign partner.

The minister stated that with the expansion works at the airports more workers will be needed and wondered why someone will claim that the airports have been sold out.

“ We will need more workers so why should someone in his right state of mind think that the government of Ghana is going to sell the airport for people to loss their jobs.”

He assured the workers of the Tamale International Airport that there will be no sale or privatization of any airport in Ghana.

The minister urged the workers to ignore any false claims that the airports has been sold to foreigners.

“Everybody should be excited that there will be more opportunities with the expansion projects rather than allowing some mischievous characters to feed some wrong informations that the government of Ghana is going to sell airport because that won’t happen at all.”

He made this known when he inspected the phase II construction project of the Tamale International Airport.

Former president John Dramani Mahama claimed that government had handed over more than 50% of the aviation company to Turkish company, TAM-SUMMA Consortium.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale