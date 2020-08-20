Aviation Minister Inspects Tamale International Airport Phase II Project

The Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda, has inspected the phase II of the Tamale International Airport project in the Northern region.

The phase II is 25% completed including software and hardware according to contractors at the site.

The contractors have started with the footing of the terminal building, grounds stabilization and engineering for the Hajj and multi purpose building.

They are also working on the access roads 1,2 and main access roads of the project as well as clearing the access road for the car parks and bulk storage facilities.

The Aviation Minister, after inspecting the project site was impressed about work done so far by the constructors.

“ They are serious contractors and they are prepared to do a good job for us , our concern was that it might not be big enough but the design shows that there’s room for expansion.”

According to the minister, the terminal is estimated to accommodate about 400,000 passengers per year.

He was optimistic that after the completion of the phase II, Tamale International Airport will be the alternative for the Kotoka International Airport.

“ Tamale airport is the biggest in terms of landscape with a runway with over 430meters which is longer than Kotoka airport.”

Mr. Adda was however worried that the project might be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic because most of the materials which will be used for the project are yet to be imported into the country.

“I think we are going to have a bit of a problem because of Covid-19 delaying the supply of materials and arrangements have been made to get the materials to ensure that the project continues.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo , last year cut sod for the construction of the Phase II of the $70 million Tamale International Airport project.

The project is being funded by a United Kingdom Export Finance (UKEF) facility with support from KFW IPEC-Bank and expected to be completed in 30 months from the day of commencement.

President Akufo-Addo indicated that the expansion of the Tamale International Airport project is a critical part of government’s vision to expand the aviation industry in the country and to realize the dream of making Ghana an aviation hub in West Africa.

The terminal building and the multipurpose Hajj facility would increase economic and trading activities and reinforce the status of Tamale as a sub-Saharan hub for flights to and from neighbouring West African countries.

After completion , the phase II wiould have VVIP & VIP lounges , three boarding gates, four self-service check-in kiosks, 12 check-in desks, operational offices, airline offices, administration offices, baby care, commercial/rental area and underground water tank.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, thanked the Aviation minister and president Akufo-Addo for the phase II of the Tamale International Airport project.

“ The King of Dagbon, Ya Na Abukari II is happy about this project because he cut sod together with the president and for that matter sees this project as a blessing due to the current peace in the Dagbon.”

The Regional Monister called on the good people of Dagbon to ensure the sustainability of the peace in the region to attract investors into the region for more developmental projects.

