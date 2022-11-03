NPP Inaugurates Standing & Ad-Hoc Committees Towards Election 2024

Justin Frimpong Kodua
The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has constituted Standing and Ad-hoc Committees to handle the affairs of the party towards the 2024 general election.
A statement issued by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua mentioned that the decision was taken during a National Council meeting on 5th October, 2022.
“Pursuant to Article 10(3)(6) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constitution, the National Council, at its meeting held on October 5, 2022, and upon further consultations with relevant stakeholders, appointed the following persons to serve on the Standing and Ad hoc Committees of the Party:”
FINANCE COMMITTEE
Abankwa Sekyere (Chairman)
H.E. Amb. Edward Boateng
Dr. Charles Dwamena
Madam Adelaide Ahwireng
Nana Adwoa Dokua
Madam Janet Anane
Ernest Akore
ORGANISATION COMMITTEE
Lord Oblitey Commey (Chairman)
Henry Nana Boakye
Samuel Awuku
Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh
Ali Maiga Halidu
Catherine Afeku
Ali Suraj
RESEARCH COMMITTEE
Hon. Osei Bonsu Amoah (Chairman)
Dr. Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko
Dr. Nyame Baafi
Ernest Kumi
Matthew Kyeremeh
Dr. Owusu Mensah
Dr. Tina Abrefa
Amma Frimpomaa Dwumah
Peter Oteng Darko
Dr. Kingsley Agyeman
Mohammed Tahiru
Ayisha Salifu
Laurette Korkor Asante Otchere
Sharika A. Isahaku
Nelson Owusu Ansah
Hajia Rukaya Ahmed
Albert Bediako
DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE
Kwasi Amoako Atta (Chairman)
Dr. Gladys Norley Ashitey
Mabel Sarpong
Robert Kutin Jnr.
Ing. Akwasi Abeasi
Patrick Boamah
Sheila Bartels
Kwaku Osei Asare
COMMUNICATION COMMITTEE
Nana Akomea (Chairman)
Madam Oboshie Sai Coffie
Yaw Adomako Baafi
Kofi Ofosu Nkansah
Davis Opoku Ansah
Richard Ahiagba
Dennis Aboagye
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Kwabena Sarpong
Ben Ayeh
Akwasi Afriyie
Titus Glover
Yofi Grant
Dr. Stephen Amoah
Kwabena Kwakye
Frances Essiam
Maame Afia Akoto
WELFARE COMMITTEE
Madam Rita Asobayire (Chairperson)
Dr. Charles Dwamena
William Yamoah
Vida Dugbartey
Samuel Yeboah
Kate Gyamfua
Mary Porsch Oduro
Kwabena Frimpong
Bella Ofori
Afua Gyekyewaa.
OTHER COMMITTEES
The party also served notice the that the composition of other committees will be announced in due course.
“The Party takes this opportunity to congratulate committee members and urges them to effectively discharge their mandate as the Party seeks to win 2024 general elections”, Mr. Kodua Frimpong said.
By Vincent Kubi