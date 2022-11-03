NPP Inaugurates Standing & Ad-Hoc Committees Towards Election 2024

Justin Frimpong Kodua

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has constituted Standing and Ad-hoc Committees to handle the affairs of the party towards the 2024 general election.

A statement issued by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua mentioned that the decision was taken during a National Council meeting on 5th October, 2022.

“Pursuant to Article 10(3)(6) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constitution, the National Council, at its meeting held on October 5, 2022, and upon further consultations with relevant stakeholders, appointed the following persons to serve on the Standing and Ad hoc Committees of the Party:”

FINANCE COMMITTEE

Abankwa Sekyere (Chairman)

H.E. Amb. Edward Boateng

Dr. Charles Dwamena

Madam Adelaide Ahwireng

Nana Adwoa Dokua

Madam Janet Anane

Ernest Akore

ORGANISATION COMMITTEE

Lord Oblitey Commey (Chairman)

Henry Nana Boakye

Samuel Awuku

Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh

Ali Maiga Halidu

Catherine Afeku

Ali Suraj

RESEARCH COMMITTEE

Hon. Osei Bonsu Amoah (Chairman)

Dr. Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko

Dr. Nyame Baafi

Ernest Kumi

Matthew Kyeremeh

Dr. Owusu Mensah

Dr. Tina Abrefa

Amma Frimpomaa Dwumah

Peter Oteng Darko

Dr. Kingsley Agyeman

Mohammed Tahiru

Ayisha Salifu

Laurette Korkor Asante Otchere

Sharika A. Isahaku

Nelson Owusu Ansah

Hajia Rukaya Ahmed

Albert Bediako

DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE

Kwasi Amoako Atta (Chairman)

Dr. Gladys Norley Ashitey

Mabel Sarpong

Robert Kutin Jnr.

Ing. Akwasi Abeasi

Patrick Boamah

Sheila Bartels

Kwaku Osei Asare

COMMUNICATION COMMITTEE

Nana Akomea (Chairman)

Madam Oboshie Sai Coffie

Yaw Adomako Baafi

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

Davis Opoku Ansah

Richard Ahiagba

Dennis Aboagye

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Kwabena Sarpong

Ben Ayeh

Akwasi Afriyie

Titus Glover

Yofi Grant

Dr. Stephen Amoah

Kwabena Kwakye

Frances Essiam

Maame Afia Akoto

WELFARE COMMITTEE

Madam Rita Asobayire (Chairperson)

Dr. Charles Dwamena

William Yamoah

Vida Dugbartey

Samuel Yeboah

Kate Gyamfua

Mary Porsch Oduro

Kwabena Frimpong

Bella Ofori

Afua Gyekyewaa.

OTHER COMMITTEES

The party also served notice the that the composition of other committees will be announced in due course.

“The Party takes this opportunity to congratulate committee members and urges them to effectively discharge their mandate as the Party seeks to win 2024 general elections”, Mr. Kodua Frimpong said.

By Vincent Kubi