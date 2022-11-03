Eric Kombat Wins NR GJA Award

Eric Kombat

The Northern Regional Correspondent of the Daily Guide Newspaper, the leading private newspaper in Ghana, Eric Kombat, has won the Northern Region Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Best Agriculture Reporter 2021.

His work has focused on rural development with particular interest in agriculture reporting which has been impactful with several agriculture issues receiving attention.

This year’s GJA awards was on the theme : “Promoting Tourism and Culture to Creat Jobs: The Role of the Media”.

Mohammed Fugu, Graphic Communications Limited, was adjudged as the Northern Region Journalist of the Year 2021.

Other winners are Joyce Kankam Kolamong, Best Water and Sanitation Award; Mohammed Alabira, Citi FM/TV, Best Rural Reporter; Prince Kwame Tamakloe, Best Health Reporter, Rainbow Radio International; Christopher Amoako, Best Education Reporter, TV3/Media General; and Comfort Sena Fetiri, Best Road Safety Reporter, Ghana News Agency.

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, who was the guest of honour , called on journalists across the country to help promote tourism sites in the country which he said can help create jobs and reduce unemployment rate.

He disclosed that the Tourism Ministry is targeting about 1 million tourists to visit various tourist sites across the country this year and that it will create income for the country’s economy.

“ Also 1 million tourists are expected to come into Ghana by close of this year so I want to urge you to help our ministry to help promote both domestic and international tourism so 1 million tourists will give us about $2.4billion and that’s what we will get for Ghana this year.”

He assured journalists in the Northern sector that the Tourism Ministry will collaborate with GJA to train its members in the tourism sector on how to report on tourism-related issues.

Mr. Awal appealed to journalists in the north to support the various Regional Coordinating Councils to maintain the current peace in the region for the development of the five regions of the north.

“ Tourists will not come to the north or anywhere in the country if there’s conflict. Let the Chieftaincy issues be a thing of the past, some young people need jobs, and education and we cannot achieve these without a solid peaceful environment.”