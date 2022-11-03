Who Wins DJ Of The Year?

This year’s edition of the Ghana DJ Awards presents the tightest list yet in the coveted DJ of the Year with DJ Faculty, DJ Sly King, DJ Vyrusky, DJ Mic Smith, DJ MJ and DJ Aroma nominated for the top award.

The awards ceremony, which is the 10th edition, slated for Saturday, November 5 at the Silver Star Tower in Accra, will bring together the best of Ghanaian and international disc jockeys (DJs) to celebrate the event with music fans.

Higher expectations await the event on Saturday, as music stakeholders and fans are wondering who will win which award and which DJs will dominate the awards ceremony aimed at promoting and rewarding the best achieving Ghanaian radio, nightclub and mobile disc jockeys.

Being organised by Merqury Republic, the awards scheme has won the hearts of stakeholders in the showbiz industry and music fans in Ghana and beyond.

Last year, celebrated DJ Vyrusky with good track record won the topmost award at the Ghana DJ Awards ceremony held in Accra.

He has won the coveted award four consecutive times. The big question is, “will he get the topmost on the 5th count?”

DJ Vyrusky leads this year’s nominations with an impressive seven nominations. Following his win for ‘Best Event DJ of the Year’ at the Ghana DJ Awards, DJ Vyrusky’s seven nominations include ‘Afrobeats/Hiplife DJ of the Year,’ ‘Best DJ – Southern Zone,’ and two nominations in the ‘Artiste DJ of the Year,’ and ‘Mixtape of the Year’ categories.

DJ Mic Smith, another 2021 ‘Best DJ of the Year’ nominee, takes second place with an impressive six nominations. DJ Sly, who performed at the 2021 show, got four nominations.

Other notable nominees include DJ Coleda, who received a nomination in the ‘Best Scratch DJ of the Year’ category.

This year’s event will witness live stage performances from some selected celebrated DJs such as DJ Andy Dosty, DJ Aroma, DJ Azonto and a host of others.

The DJs will perform alongside music icons such as Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, Obaapa Christy, Keche, AK Songstress among others.

Incredible Zigi and the Afrozig Dance Company, the Militants Dance Group, DJ Xpliph, Deri, Lumi DMR and Vanilla have also been billed to thrill fans at the event, which is running under the theme ‘The Greatest’.

It is being sponsored byOrijin, Ebony Condoms, Virtual Sound Lab, Zutron Pharmaceuticals and supported by EgoTickets, Dennis Pizza, The Gold Coast Restaurant, Rhythms Africa, Virtual Hub, and The Radio Advertising People.

Media partners are Starnewsgh.com Hyperlink Africa, Daniel Agyekum Photography, Beenie Words, Music In Africa, Dofopa FM and The 1957 News.

By George Clifford Owusu