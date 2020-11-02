NPP Is For The Masses – Bawumia

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has proved beyond reasonable doubt that it is the party for the masses.

At the end of his Eastern regional campaign tour, he said that no party can compare itself to the NPP when it comes to the implementation of social interventions for the benefit of many people.

“We are the party of the masses. The party of the people. The party of equal opportunity and the party of all Ghanaians,” Dr. Bawumia said

He added that the Akufo-Addo government has created equal opportunities through a well-thought-out interventions and all-inclusive development agenda.

“Under Nana Akufo-Addo, NPP is showing that we are the government of equal opportunities. We are the government of the masses. We are providing equal opportunity for all Ghanaians.”

We are giving teacher trainee allowance, we are giving nursing trainee allowance, we are doing ‘One Constituency One Ambulance’, ‘One District One Factory’, ‘One Constituency’, ‘One million Dollars’, Nations Builders Corp, ‘One District One Factory’ and Free Senior High School education. And we are going to give tertiary loans for access to tertiary education by all. We also want Zongo communities to have model senior high schools,” he revealed.

Responding to former President John Mahama’s promise to create equal opportunities for Ghanaians if he gets a second chance, Vice-President Bawumia challenged him to show to Ghanaians a single equal opportunity he created when he was President before he was voted out.

“For eight years when he (Mahama) was in government as president and vice-president, where were the equal opportunities he built for Ghanaians?” Dr. Bawumia asked.

“They cannot tell you what equal opportunity they have given to our youth. Unemployment is not equal opportunity. Dumsor is not equal opportunity. Cancellation of teacher trainee allowance is not equal opportunity. SADA Akonfem is not equal opportunity. Cancellation of nursing trainee allowance is not equal opportunity.

“We are the government for equal opportunities. The NDC is the government of ‘akonfem’ and of an unequal opportunity,” the Vice-President stated.