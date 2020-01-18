NPP Loses Treasurer In CR Accident

Hajia Hadija

It has emerged that the Essikado-Ketan Constituency treasurer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) was among those who died in the gory accident that occurred at Dampoase, near Komenda in the Central Region on Tuesday dawn.

The deceased, Hajia Hadijah, was a business woman who was dealing in paints, padlocks and other building materials in the Takoradi metropolis.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado-Ketan and Minister of Railways Development, Joe Ghartey, visited the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital immediately after the accident.

He was there to express his condolences to the bereaved family members who were there to mourn the victims.

The MP described the late Hajia as a good woman who was once an NPP financial secretary at the Kojokrom Electoral Area in the constituency. She rose through the ranks to become the treasurer for the party in the constituency.

He said party members in the constituency would miss Hajia’s agility in handling the constituency’s finances and her income-generating skills which ensured the party had money to conduct its activities in the constituency.

Thirty-four people lost their lives in the gory accident which involved a Man Diesel bus travelling from Takoradi to Accra – with registration number GR 5704-18 – and a Hyundai bus with registration number GN 3780-10 – moving in the opposite direction towards Accra.

According to some eyewitnesses, the Accra-bound bus tried an overtaking in a curve at Dompoase near Komenda, but in an attempt it collided with the Takoradi-bound bus killing 29 persons on the sport, with five dying later at the hospital.

It took the effort of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) from Cape Coast to rescue some of the injured while the mutilated bodies of the dead passengers were conveyed in vehicles to the Cape Coast Hospital.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi