NPP Meets Striking Communicators In K’si

THE LEADERSHIP of the Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to meet communicators of the party who are currently on strike.

The move is geared towards urging the peeved party communicators in the region to back down their action and work for the party once again.

The Ashanti Region Secretary of the NPP, Sam Pyne, has said the party leadership in the region is not happy that the party’s communicators were on strike.

He said latest by the close of Tuesday, the party leadership would have finished meeting the aggrieved communicators and resolve their issue.

“I will meet our party communicators who are currently on strike in order to know their grievances and resolve them either by Monday or Tuesday”, he noted.

The NPP communicators in the Ashanti Region have embarked on a strike action since last week, citing hardship lack of motivation from the leadership of the party.

For instance, they complained that the party has virtually neglected them after their tireless efforts helped the NPP to win two successive crucial elections.

Also, the NPP communicators said they were always overlooked during appointments in government even though they qualify for such appointments.

Sam Pyne said on Akoma FM that the party communicators were important to the NPP so he would personally try and resolve the issue.

He said NPP General Secretary, John Boadu, was in Kumasi recently to meet the communicators, regarding issues bothering them so he is surprised about the strike action.

“Our General Secretary, was in Kumasi about one month ago to discuss issues bothering the communicators so the strike action is a surprise to me.

“At least, they should have waited for our General Secretary to take some action,” he said, “I will meet them and resolve the issue so they can work for the NPP once again”.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi