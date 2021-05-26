All Set For Global Most Beautiful Africa Audition

Queen Afriyie, one of the judges

The Global Most Beautiful Africa (GMBA) audition is set to come off this Friday May 28, 2021 at Cee Jay Multimedia in Accra at exactly 8am.

This year’s edition of the GMBA will be held under the theme, “Redefining African Beauty and Culture.”

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Smart Focus Media, Daniel Adofo, explained that GMBA was inspired by the lost Ghanaian and African culture, which his outfit intends to bring to inspire the youth in embracing their rich culture.

He noted that Africans have neglected their culture and adopted the western culture, something his outfit wants to deal with through the pageant.

“The pageant will be a learning platform that will shape the minds of the blacks and it seeks to project the uniqueness of African culture and to bond the Africans through entertainment and culture values,” he explained.

“I, therefore, encourage interested ladies between the ages of 18 and 28 years across 54 African countries to register before or on the day of audition to gain the opportunity to compete for the coveted crown.

“This pageant is a revamped competition packed with a lot of exciting new twists and turns guaranteed to pique the interest of patrons of the beauty reality series. It will also be a learning platform for the participants and audience.

“Although there have been various kinds of beauty pageants in Africa, Global Most Beautiful Africa will be the top-notch of it all,” he added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke