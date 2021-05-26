Widows In Sekondi-Takoradi Celebrated

A scene from the event

The Wendy’s Project in collaboration with Takoradi-based Westline Entertainment has held a get together to celebrate widows in Sekondi-Takoradi at YMCA premises in Takoradi.

The widows, who were from various parts of Sekondi-Takoradi, were treated to good music, food and also interaction with the organisers. They were also given souvenirs from the organisers and sponsors.

Speaking at the event, Emmanuel Ampaabeng, the CEO of Westline Entertainment mentioned that “we sympathise with you our mothers who by no fault of yours are in this situation. We have always thought of the perfect time to celebrate you and today being Mother’s Day, we felt it is the right time to do this.”

According to him, the event won’t be the last time that they will engage the widows but will find ways to empower them as well through economic and other educational programmes.

On her part, Tina Versatraate, the CEO of the Wendy’s Project said she was aware of the challenges widows and women went through on daily basis to feed their children.

“As a single mum myself I know it is not easy sometimes, it might seem that life is too hard but there is always light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

She added, “I know that you live for your children as I do myself and you know children are the future and the future is bright. It’s so important to give them everything they need to make them happy because they are the future leaders.”

She said she would continue to share her ‘God’s blessings’ with the vulnerable and the needy and expressed hope that the initiative would be sustained to help widows.

The founder of Widows Federation Ghana, Madam Rosemary Acquah, expressed profound gratitude on behalf of the widows who benefited from the celebration from The Wendy’s Project and Westline Entertainment.

“May God reward you in all you do and give you long life. May God bless every member of The Wendy’s Project, we cannot thank you enough,” she said.

The Wendy’s Project is in memory of a Belgian lady who committed suicide last year.

The foundation mobilises charismatic people worldwide to help people who are Highly Sensitive People (HSP), suffer from depression, burnout, and anxiety, among others.