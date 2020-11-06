NPP Mfantseman PC Donates To Tailors, Dressmakers

The parliamentary candidate of the NPP for Mfantseman, Ophelia Mensah Hayford, has donated 24 sewing machines to graduands of the Saltpond Tailors and Dressmakers Association.

She also donated an unspecified amount of money to the graduands.

That was when she attended the Saltpond Tailors and Dressmakers Association graduation ceremony on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Madam Hayford, a former police officer, became the NPP parliamentary candidate after the alleged murder of her husband. Ekow Kwansa Hayford.

