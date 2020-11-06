US Election 2020: Trump Losing In All Key Battlegrounds

President Donald Trump is now losing in all key battlegrounds in the US presidential election.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is leading in Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

The former Vice President is now on the verge of becoming the 46th elected president of the United States.

Mr Biden is leading Trump in Georgia with 1,097 votes.

In Pennsylvania, Biden is also leading with 5,587 votes. Also, the former vice president is ahead in Nevada with 11,438 votes. And in Arizona, he leads with 47,052 votes.

Currently, Mr. Biden leads with 253 electoral votes, while Trump has 214 votes.

President Trump was initially leading in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

To be updated…

By Melvin Tarlue