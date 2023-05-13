NPP Mourns With Edward Mahama Family Over Son’s Death

In a heartwarming and solemn gesture, Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led a delegation from the party’s headquarters to commiserate with the former PNC flagbearer, Dr Edward Mahama’s family on the passing of their son.

The deceased, whose identity is yet to be revealed, was the son of Dr. Mahama, an Ambassador at Large and former presidential candidate of the People’s National Convention (PNC).

Expressing his condolences on social media, Mr. Kodua Frimpong said: “My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. May he find rest in God’s bosom.” The gesture is a reflection of the party’s belief in the importance of empathy and compassion, especially during a time of bereavement.

The Mahama family is yet to release an official statement regarding the passing of their son. However, it is clear that they are appreciative of the support they have received during this difficult time.

The NPP delegation’s visit is expected to bring some comfort to the family as they mourn their loss.

The passing of any young person is a tragedy, and it is heartening to see political rivals put aside their differences to offer condolences and support.

The NPP’s gesture is a testament to the power of unity and solidarity in the face of adversity.

As Ghanaians continue to mourn the loss of the young man, we hope that he finds eternal rest, and that his family finds the strength to bear this loss.

By Vincent Kubi