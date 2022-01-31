NPP MP Supports Apremdo Community Centre Project

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwesimintsim Constituency, Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, has supported the construction of the Apremdo Community Centre with building materials.

The MP donated 100 bags of cement in support of the community centre located in his constituency.

In a Facebook post, the MP said the donation made on Wednesday is towards the completion of the Apremdo Community Centre that commenced in 2020.

In 2021, the MP who doubles as the Vice-Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education made a similar donation towards the project that seeks to address the social challenges and improve the welfare of residents.

The team led by the Vice-Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Kwesimintsim, Jerry Hanson presented the donation on behalf of Dr. Armah.

He said Dr. Armah, was committed to contributing toward developmental projects initiated by the Chiefs to the benefit of constituents.