NPP New Executives Begin Work

Newly elected executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have formally taken over the affairs of the party as the old executives officially handed over and rendered accounts today July 21, 2022.

The new executives, led by National Chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim were sworn in on July 17 in Accra after the party’s delegates’ conference at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Freddie W. Blay, immediate past National Chairman did not seek for re-election after completing his term as Stephen A. Ntim was elected the new National Chairman after five attempts within 20 years.

The longest-serving national officer, John Boadu, lost in his election bid for the General Secretary position, notwithstanding the fact that 15 of the 16 regional chairmen of the NPP had publicly declared their support for him before the election.

With 2,524 votes, he lost the position to Justin Frimpong Kodua, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), who garnered 2,837 votes.

The remaining spoils in the General Secretary contest were shared by three candidates — Iddrisu Musah Superior, 104 votes; Frederick Opare-Ansah, 50, and Ramseyer Agyemang Prempeh, 8.

Danquah Smith Buttey got 2,982 votes to clinch the First Vice-Chairperson position, with Rita Talata Asobayire being demoted from the first vice polling 2,927 to become the neew Second Vice-Chairperson, while Alhaji Masawudu Osman, a Techiman-based businessman beciming the Third Vice-Chairperson with 2,128 votes.

In the National Organiser contest, Henry Nana Boakye polled 2,870 votes to defeat Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, who had 2,274 votes.

Bright Essilfie Kumi got 137 votes; Seth Adu Adjei, 25; Eric Amoako Twum, 185, and Nana Owusu Fordjour, 44.

Kate Gyamfua retained her position as the National Women’s Organiser with 620 votes, with Hajia Sawudata Saeed, a distant second with 32 votes and Ellen Ama Daaku with nine votes.

In the National Youth Organiser election, Salam Mohammed Mustapha garnered 255 votes to win the position, while Abanga Fuseini Yakubu came second with 153 votes, Michael Osei Boateng, 120 votes, and Prince Kamal Gumah, 101 votes.

Dr Charles Dwamena won an overwhelming victory with 2,917 votes to become the National Treasurer, with Mary Posch Oduro,1,303 votes; Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah, 1,197, and Dr Yusif Tedam,125, following in that order.

Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa won a second term as the National Nasara Coordinator with 328 votes, while Haruna Ishmael got 199, Awal Mohammed, 24, Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo, nine, Haruna Maiga, five, and Abdul-Muazu Kunata, two, in that order.

Organised under the theme, ‘Holding Together, Working Together’, the 2022 national delegates conference of the NPP held at th3 Accra Sports saw over Six thousand, seven hundred and thirty delegates voted to fill eight national executive positions, which were contested by 47 candidates.

Apart from the two top positions of National Chairman and General Secretary, the other national positions which were up for grabs were First and Second National Vice-persons, National Organiser, National Women’s Organiser, National Youth Organiser, National Treasurer and National Nasara Coordinator.

The delegates were made up of constituency, regional and national executives; metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs), NPP MPs, Ministers of State, members of the external branches of the party and members of the NPP National Council.

The conference commenced last Friday July 15 but the elections were held from about 6pm to 12 midnight last Saturday July 16, followed by the counting and collation of results, and ending with the declaration of results about 4:30am on Sunday July 17.

