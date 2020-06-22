NPP North East To Engage Unsuccessful Aspirants for Victory 2020

The North East Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sulley Sambian, has indicated that plans are underway to engage all aspirants that lost the bid to represent the people at their various constituencies to delibrate on strategies that would make the party stronger, going into the December polls.

“It is therefore our sincere expectation that all the unsuccessful aspirants will put the pain of defeat behind them and support the party’s choice to win massively for the party come December 7.”

According to him , the party have always, in unity, risen to the occasion to win parliamentary elections in any of the constituencies in the North East Region noting that unity is what the party needs ahead of the December 7 general elections.

“We must remember that there is a big political monster out there desperately determined to snatch political power from us. The admonition of former President J.A. Kufuor should scare or inspire all of us to do whatever it takes to remain in power. “

Lawyer Sambian said the NPP has done remarkably well in the region by way of developmental projects. “We must, therefore, ride on the successes chalked as ground for the renewal of our mandate by the Ghanaian people. Victory would however elude us if we fail to stay the course.”

He urged the elected parliamentary candidates to be demonstrably magnanimous in victory, for the battle ahead.

The North East Regional Secretary commended the Electoral Commission of Ghana for conducting free and fair elections and the security agencies for maintaining law and order throughout the process.

Lawyer Sambian assured the Akufo Addo led administration that the six seats in the North East Region will be delivered to the party come December 7.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu