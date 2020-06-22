Nigeria’s Covid-19 Deaths Hit 518

Deaths linked to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in Nigeria as of Sunday, June 21, 2020, were 518.

That is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Centre, in a tweet late Sunday night, June 21, says Nigeria recorded some 436 new cases of coronavirus to push its tally to 20,244.

It reported that about 6,879 persons have since been discharged.

Breakdown of New Cases

Lagos-169

Oyo-52

Plateau-31

Imo-29

Kaduna-28

Ogun-23

FCT-18

Enugu-18

Bauchi-17

Bayelsa-14

Rivers-8

Osun-6

Kano-6

Edo-5

Benue-5

Adamawa-3

Borno-2

Abia-1

Ekiti-1

436 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-169

Oyo-52

Plateau-31

Imo-29

Kaduna-28

Ogun-23

FCT-18

Enugu-18

Bauchi-17

Bayelsa-14

Rivers-8

Osun-6

Kano-6

Edo-5

Benue-5

Adamawa-3

Borno-2

Abia-1

Ekiti-1



20,244 confirmed

6,879 discharged

518 deaths pic.twitter.com/Y1GqUgSMwI — NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 21, 2020

By Melvin Tarlue