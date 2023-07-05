NPP Opens Parliamentary Nomination For Orphan Constituencies

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially opened nominations for the parliamentary primaries in constituencies where the party currently has no parliamentary representation, otherwise known as orphan constituencies.

This announcement came after the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meetings held on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Aspiring parliamentary candidates interested in contesting in these constituencies have from Tuesday, July 11, 2023, to Thursday, August 10, 2023, to file their nominations. The elections are expected to take place between Saturday, September 23, 2023, and Saturday, December 2, 2023.

To govern the conduct of the parliamentary primaries elections, the party has formulated detailed Rules and Regulations, which would be made available to stakeholders.

Nomination forms can be obtained at a non-refundable application fee of GHC 3,000.00 in a Bankers Draft payable to the New Patriotic Party National Headquarters, Accra.

In case an aspiring parliamentary candidate is denied access to the nomination form at the constituency level, they may acquire it from the Regional or National Secretariat through an appeal or download it from the party’s website, www.newpatrioticparty.org, at a fee.

Filing a nomination requires an aspiring parliamentary candidate to submit a non-refundable fee of Thirty-five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC 35,000.00) in a Bankers Draft payable to the NPP national headquarters.

However, to promote increased representation of women, youth, and persons with disabilities (PWDs) in higher political offices, such aspiring parliamentary candidates will enjoy a 50% rebate of the filing fees, which means they will be required to pay a non-refundable fee of Seventeen Thousand and Five Hundred Ghana Cedis (GHC 17,500.00).

All payments must be made in a banker’s draft payable to the party. The party’s leadership has emphasized that no aspiring parliamentary candidate would be denied access to purchasing nomination forms.

Justin Kodua Frimpong, the general secretary, extended his gratitude for the party’s successful nomination process and encouraged eligible candidates to participate in the parliamentary primaries elections.

By Vincent Kubi