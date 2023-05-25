NPP Opens Presidential Nominations Tomorrow

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be opening nominations for its presidential and parliamentary primaries this year.

In an announcement, the party said the nominations for presidential primaries will open on Friday, May 26, 2023, and close on June 24, 2023.

The Special Electoral College Elections, if any, will be held on August 26, 2023.

On November 4, 2023, the National Congress will be held to determine the party’s presidential candidate.

In addition, the party has also announced the timetable for parliamentary primaries for orphan constituencies and constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament (MPs).

The nominations for orphan constituencies will open on June 16, 2023, and close on July 14, 2023. Elections will take place from August 1, 2023, to December 2, 2023.

Nominations for seats with incumbent MPs, on the other hand, will commence on December 20, 2023, and end on January 4, 2024. The elections will be held on February 24, 2024.

All members of the party who want to contest for the various positions to take note of the dates and adhere to the rules and regulations governing the primaries, the party said.

The party hopes that the elections will be conducted in a peaceful and transparent manner and that the best candidates will emerge victorious.

By Vincent Kubi