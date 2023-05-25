NPP Pegs Prez Nomination Fee At GHS50K

Stephen Ntim – National Chairman of NPP

The flagbearer aspirants of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will pay a non-refundable application fee of GH¢50,000 for nomination forms to the party’s national headquarters by the close of nominations on June 24.

NPP will officially opened nominations tomorrow May 26, 2023 for its presidential primaries, scheduled to take place in the coming months.

However, the party is yet to announce how much aspiring presidential candidates of the governing party will be required to pay as filing fees.

In a statement issued by the General Secretary of the Party, Justin Kodua Frimpong on Thursday May 25, 2023, following the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meetings, held recently, he said the council mandated the party to open nominations for the flagbearership contest by May 25, 2023.

According to the approved timelines, the opening of nominations will take place on Friday, May 26, 2023, and will close on Saturday, June 24, 2023. This will be followed by a special electoral process to determine the party’s presidential candidate for the upcoming general elections.

The NPP is one of Ghana’s major political parties and has been in power since 2017. The party’s presidential primaries are expected to be highly contested, with several candidates vying for the top position.

Political analysts have noted that the NPP’s choice of presidential candidate will be crucial in the upcoming general elections, as the party seeks to maintain its hold on power.

The party’s nominee will face tough competition from the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which held its presidential primaries recently.

As the race for the presidency heats up, supporters of the NPP are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the party’s primaries, which will determine who will lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

By Vincent Kubi