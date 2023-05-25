‘Questionable’ Tik Tok Couple Arrested For Killing Son

A shocking story has emerged from the city of Tema in the Greater Accra Region, as the police go after a couple whose TikTok videos have gone viral in recent days.

Godpapa The Greatest and Empress Lupita were seen in the videos engaging in various questionable actions, including smoking.

However, the most disturbing revelation came in interviews with the couple by Kofi TV, where they confessed to killing one of their children because he was possessed by an evil spirit.

According to Empress Lupita, her husband saw the future of their son as a demon who could potentially destroy Ghana, so they believed it was necessary to sacrifice him to save the nation.

Their surviving son, who managed to escape from his parents, confirmed that his brother, El Waa, was murdered by his mother and father.

The boy alleges that his parents poisoned El Waa through gari soakings and, when he refused to die, buried him alive.

In addition to the shocking murder confession, the surviving child also accused his parents of maltreatment, saying that they would sometimes defecate inside a bucket and later blend it to prepare soup for them to eat with banku.

Based on these disturbing revelations, the Tema Community Two police have reportedly apprehended the couple and are now investigating the charges against them.

The couple will be assisting with the investigation as the police probe what has happened and try to find justice for the child who was tragically killed.

By Vincent Kubi