NPP Outdoors Confab Committees

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Freddie Blay has inaugurated various committees for party’s national conference scheduled for next month.

Chairman Blay outdoored the National Elections Committee and National Planning Committee on Wednesday for the conduct of the Party’s 2022 National Annual Delegates Conference.

Already, the National Council has released Rules and Regulations and time table for the conduct of election of National Officers of the party.

The election is scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium from July 15 to July 17, 2022.

The National Elections Committee, chaired by Peter Mac Manu, shall superintend over all the election-related activities of the Conference including sale of Nomination Forms and Vetting of Aspiring Candidates in line with the Party’s Rules and Regulations for the conduct of the Conference.

The elections shall be supervised by the Electoral Commission of Ghana in line with Section 17(2) of the Political Parties Law, Act 574.

Members of the Elections Committee include Mr. Mac Manu (Chairman), Oboshie Sai Coffie, Amin Anta, Ambassador Edward Boateng, Gary Nimako, Kwesi Abease, Mawusi Nudekor Awity, Evans Nimako, Alhaji Bismi Hussain, Dr. Kwaku Agyemang-Budu, Eric Ntori and Emmanuel Darkwa.

The National Planning Committee on the other hand is chaired by Sekyere Abankwah, and shall be responsible for coordinating the activities of all the conference subcommittees to ensure the smooth organization and conduct of the National Annual Delegates Conference with other members as follows Gifty Oware (Secretary), F.F Anto, Lord Commey, Torgbe Nyornyor, Sammi Awuku, Evans Nimako, Divine Agorhum Otoo, Kofi Ahenkora Marfo, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, Edward Asomani and Bright Acheampong.

Below are other subcommittees inaugurated.

The Conference subcommittees are composed as follows:

FINANCE COMMITTEE

• Torgbe Nyornyor (Chairman)

• Adelaide Ahwireng

• Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah

• Irene Naa Torshie

• Laurette Korkor Asante Otchere

• Abdul Hannan Wahab

• Farouk Aliu Mahama

• Joana Francese Adda

• Rahel Tutu

HEALTH COMMITTEE

• Dr. Okoe Boye (Chairman)

• Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare

• Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah

• Mimi Darko- CEO, FDA

• Joyce Zempare

• Dr. Matilda Adda

• Sika Martina

• Andrews Frimpong (V16)

SECRETARIAT & PROTOCOL COMMITTEE

• Bright Acheampong (Chairman)

• Eric Ntori

• Mark Opoku

• Maame Yaa Akyamah

• Emma Nana Adjoa Arthur

• Perpetual Lomokie Akwanda

• Kwadwo Afari

• Iddi Muhayu-Deen

• Adepa Safo Kantanka

• Emmanuel Attafuah-Danso

• Patrick Kuevi

• Samuel Yeboah

• Dzifa Dowetin

• Baba Seidu

• Lawson Akuvi Mabel

TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

• Kofi Ahenkora Marfo

• Kwaku Ofori Asiamah

• Nana Akomea

• Odarlai Parker France

• Richard Asante Yeboah

• Kwaku Amponsah Oteng

• Dennis Aboagye

• Akua Okornor

ACCOMMODATION

• Divine Agorhum Otoo (Chairman)

• Joseph Nganiba Kwayaja

• Foster Arthur

• Adelaide Ahwireng

• Kwame Bediako Frimpong

• Dennis Santiago

OPERATIONS & GROUNDS COMMITTEE

• Sammi Awuku (Chairman)

• Lord Commey

• Dr. Domnic Eduah

• Dennis Miracles Aboagye

• Prince Obeng

• Moses Abor

• Jeff Kassim

• Hajia Humu Awudu

• Taurrick Bonsu

• Elvis Bota

• Sam Yaboah

• David Boakye

• Kwabena Oppong

MEDIA & COMMUNICATIONS COMMITTEE

• Yaw Buaben Asamoa (Chairman)

• Kojo O. Nkrumah

• Elizabeth Ohene

• Oboshie Sai Coffie

• Nana Obiri Boahene

• Adam Sabo Abdul Rahaman

• Suzette Naa Norley Dornukie Norteye

• Kwame Baffoe Abronye

• Kofi Agyapong

• Jennifer Oforiwaa Queen

• Yaw Preko

• Akosua Manu

• Salamatu Musah

• Yaw Adomako Baafi

• Akwasi Agyemang

FOOD AND BEVERAGES COMMITTEE

• Gifty Oware (Chairperson)

• Kofi Ahenkora Marfo

• Fati Abubakari

• Grace Acheampong

• Vida Owusu

• Hajia Ayishetu Yussif

• Maame Esi

• Anyorkor Boapensem

• Vida Dugbatey

• Charllote Antwi

• Akosua Kwakyewaa

By Vincent Kubi