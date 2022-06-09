Stephen Ntim, Titus-Glover Picks Nomination Forms

Aspiring National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has picked his nomination forms on Thursday, June 9, 2022 to contest in the upcoming National Delegates Conference.

His Campaign Manager, Mohammmed Adjei Sowah, former Chief Executive of Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) picked the form on his behalf.

Addressing the media after the picking of the forms, Adjei Sowah stated that Mr. Ntim is in the competition to win.

According to him, “Let me state with emphasis that Chairman Stephen Ntim is in this race to win. We are not going to be complacent even though we know and by the work done so far, we shall win.

“So far, the Break the 8 Campaign Tour has yielded fruits and we hope to come out victorious at the end of the day. It is the firm resolve of Mr. Ntim that if he is elected as National Chairman, with determination and unity, the dreaded 8-year cycle would be broken.”

He expressed satisfaction about the processes, urging the party’s various committees to continue discharging their duties in fairness and transparency as that would form the basis for peaceful national executives’ elections.

Adjei Sowah said “Chairman Ntim and of course, all of us as part of his team, are happy and satisfied with the guidelines as well as the processes the party has put in place in the conduct of these National Executives’ elections. Continue with the process.”

Prior to that former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East Constituency, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover together with some leaders of the party also picked his nomination form yesterday.

He picked the form to contest as National Organiser of the party.

According to him, “Breaking the 8 should not just be a song or slogan on the lips but rather we need someone who understands the grassroots, someone who can make the grassroots feel the love of the party, someone who is experienced, someone who is tactical and above all someone who is competent.”

He added that “I will help bring to light our dream of Breaking the 8 together in 2024.”

NPP opened nominations for the election of its National Officers scheduled between 14th and July 16, 2024.

