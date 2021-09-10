NPP Outlines Dates For Regional Annual Conference

John Boadu

The Party has scheduled the month of October to hold its Regional Annual Delegates Conferences in all the 16 regions of the country in accordance with Article 9 of the Party Constitution.

According to the party in a statement, issued and signed by the General Secretary, John Boadu, he said “Just like the just ended Constituency Annual Delegates Conferences, the Regional Conferences will also be held in strict compliance with Covid-19 health protocols”.

Below are the dates which the National Executive Committee has approved for the arrangements of the regional annual delegates’ conference to take place across the regions.

1. Savannah – Damango, Friday, October 1, 2021

2. Upper West – Wa, Saturday, October 2, 2021

3. Upper East – Bolgatanga Sun, October 3, 2021

4. North East – Nalerigu, Monday, October 4, 2021

5. Northern – Yendi & Tolon, Monday, Oct 4 and Tuesday, Oct 5, 2021

6. Bono East – Atebubu, Wednesday, October 6, 2021

7. Ahafo – Goaso Pastorial Centre Thursday, October 7, 2021

8. Bono – Sunyani Friday, October 8, 2021

9. Ashanti – Obuasi West/ Bekwai, Abuakwa, Ejisu, Kodie Sat, Oct 9 – Sunday, Oct 10, 2021

10 Western North – Wiawso Monday, October 11, 2021

11. Western Takoradi, Tarkwa Tues, October 12, 2021

12. Greater Accra Tema, WAEC Hall,GNAT Hall- Accra Thurs, Oct 14 – Fri, Oct 15, 2021

13. Eastern Nkawkaw, Bunso, Koforidua Sat, Oct 16 – Sun, Oct 17, 2021

14. Oti Dambai Monday, October 18, 2021

15. Volta – Hohoe & Sogakope Tues, Oct 19 – Wed, Oct 20, 2021

16. Central Cape Coast, Kasoa Sunday, Oct 24 – Mon, Oct, 2021

BY Daniel Bampoe