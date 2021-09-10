ECG Visits Oguaamanhene Ahead Of Festival

The ECG Management in a pose with the Oguaamanhene

The Central Regional Management team of the Electricity Company of Ghana has paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Council, Osaberima Kwesi Atta II at his palace in Cape Coast.

The visit was to officially introduce the Management team to the palace and to show solidarity as part of this year’s Oguaa Fetu Afahye.

Osaberima Kwesi Atta II commended ECG Management for the respect and reverence showed to his high office by this gesture. He said the move was in the right direction and worthy of emulation.

The Central Regional General Manager of ECG, Ing. Ankomah Emmanuel mentioned that electricity has become an essential element and the foundation which supports economic activities.

He said, for an economy to thrive, there is the need for a stable electricity supply that catalyzes development.

Ing. Ankomah reiterated that the USD50m Kasoa Bulk Supply Point (BSP) under the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), has a capacity of 435MVA and is the second-largest BSP in Ghana.

He explained that, when completed, it is expected to address low voltage challenges and significantly improve the power supply in the region.

“Transformer injections, line patrol, vegetation control among others are all operational activities in keeping up with the company’s mission,” he added.

Osaberima Kwesi Atta II admonished the Management of ECG to work together as a team to achieve its set goals.

He advised that in unity lies strength. Therefore, they should complement each other’s efforts to reach higher heights.

He added that Cape Coast is characterized by a peaceful and congenial environment and wished Management the very best in their endeavors.

Management also pledged their commitment to respond promptly to unplanned outages and assured the Oguaamanhene of a reliable power supply to boost economic growth in the region.

The Management team, was led by the General Manager, Ing. Ankomah Emmanuel, comprised of Mr. Julius Opoku, Accounts Manager; Mr. Amissah Cobbinah, Human Resource Manager; Ing. Ebenezer Fiador, Revenue Protection Manager; Mr. Emmanuel Sam, Commercial Manager; Mr. Ahmed Kwesi Adams, Cape Coast District Manager; and Mr. Awal Marmah Boye, Public Relations Officer.

BY Daniel Bampoe