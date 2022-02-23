NPP Polling Station Aspirants Angry Over Missing Nomination Forms

Some aspirants for the NPP Polling station elections in the Ho Central Constituency are alleging foul play with regards to the issuing of nomination forms at the constituency level.

According to them, attempts to get access to the nomination forms is proving difficult as the constituency office remains closed and executives are nowhere to be found.

On Monday, February 23, 2022, most of these polling station executives crowded the constituency office in Ho to pick forms but were stranded due to the closure of the office.

The enthusiasm from the aspirants who were visibly livid about the hide and seek tactics being employed to issue the nomination forms for the upcoming internal elections was overwhelming.

The stranded aspirants while speaking to DGN Online said, they suspect the inaccessibility of the forms was a strategy by some party bigwigs to impose new executives on the constituents.

They served notice that such an imposition will not be tolerated. “We won’t accept it,” they noted.

One of the aggrieved aspirants said to date they had not seen the forms, nor did they know the colour or what the forms looked like.

Some of the stranded aspirants

Another, who said he had come to buy 500 forms for aspirants in his area, also lamented about the situation.

They blamed the Ho Central NPP executives for intentionally making the forms inaccessible and accused them of machinating to malign the current crop of polling station executives by preventing them from contesting.

They warned, “If they do not allow people to contest, then there will be no election for Ho Central executives.”

“Some people in the constituency want to destroy the NPP, the party we have fought for… how can we break the eight with this?” another exclaimed, adding that, “We are here to let our leaders know what is happening in Ho Central.”

Meanwhile, Bright Doh, the Constituency Secretary reacting to the allegations explained that the party was not issuing the nomination forms from the constituency office. Instead, the election committee was moving around the various electoral areas to assist aspirants to fill the forms.

He therefore urged the aggrieved aspirants to meet the committee members in their various areas for the forms.

Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)