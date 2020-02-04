NPP Primaries: Dr. Armah Gets Overwhelming Endorsement

Dr. Prince Hamid Armah

Some 87 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Polling Station Executives in the Kwesimintsim Constituency have openly endorsed the Executive Secretary of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, ahead of the party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries.

The endorsement, which comes even before Dr. Armah’s own declaration of intention to contest in the primaries, was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday February 4, 2020.

All 87 Polling Station Executives signed the statement.

The endorsement bodes well for the challenger’s bid, showing broad support from delegates even before active campaigning commences.

A little over 400 delegates are expected to vote in the 25th April primary in the constituency.

According to the executives, they arrived at the decision after diligently assessing the performance and track record of Dr. Armah and that of the incumbent Member of Parliament of the Kwesimintsim, Joe Mensah.

They said Dr. Armah stands tall in all categories of comparison, adding that he is the best option with the potential to champion and alleviate the plight of the constituency.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri