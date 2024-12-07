NPP Raises Alarm Over Electoral Malpractices, Commends EC, Security Agencies

Dennis Miracle

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has addressed a press conference, urging citizens to exercise their right to vote and expressing concern over incidents of electoral malpractices.

The party commended the Electoral Commission (EC) and security agencies for their efforts in ensuring a relatively smooth voting process, despite some delays and incidents.

According to the NPP, an EC official, Dery Joseph, was arrested by the police in Kintampo South Constituency for deliberately tearing off Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s photo on 15 ballot papers, rendering them invalid.

In a statement, the party praised the Ghana Police Service for their prompt action and called for Mr. Joseph’s prosecution, stating that he sought to disenfranchise voters and deny them their fundamental human right to vote.

In another incident, the NPP reported that Charles Fokuo, the son of the NDC Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency Youth Organiser, was caught with 76 printed ballot papers thumb-printed in favor of NDC candidates.

He allegedly attempted to stuff the ballot box with them but was arrested by the police.

When questioned, Fokuo claimed that his father, Kweku Fokuo, the NDC Constituency Youth Organiser, had given him the ballot papers and instructed him to stuff them into the ballot box.

The NPP called for the swift prosecution of Fokuo and his accomplices.

The party expressed its belief that the NDC is engaged in an attempt to disenfranchise as many voters as possible using their old tactics.

However, they noted that these efforts are being thwarted by the vigilance of party agents, EC officials, and security agencies.

The NPP restated its call on the Ghana Police to provide a status update on the Akatsi North and Afadjato South incidents.

The party urged citizens to increase their vigilance at polling stations and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

They encouraged voters to exercise their right to vote and not be dissuaded or intimidated by the opposition NDC’s actions.

The NPP expressed confidence that Ghanaians will renew their mandate by voting massively for Dr. Bawumia, ensuring a peaceful, free, and fair election that reflects the will of the people.

BY Daniel Bampoe