One Dead, 4 Arrested Over Shooting At Nyankpala

The Ghana Police Service has arrested four persons in connection with the shooting incident at Nyankpala in the Northern Region, which led to the death of one person and the injury of another.

The suspects are Majid Issah, Fodi Issiage Kamara, Yakubu Simalia, and Alhaji Bashiru Mohamed.

DGN Online understands, that the injured victim is currently receiving medical care, while the body of the deceased has been taken to the morgue for preservation and autopsy.

A statement by the police indicated that the suspects are currently in custody and assisting the Police investigation.

FROM Eric Kombat