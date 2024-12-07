NDC Macho Men Involved In Accident

ABOUT 12 muscular-built men suspected to be agents of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were involved in an accident in Kumasi on Saturday after voting began at all the polling stations across the country.

The accident occurred at about 10:45 am at Fante New Town, a suburb of Kumasi in the Subin Constituency, of the Ashanti Region.

They were onboard a Toyota Tundra pick-up with registration number GT 3191-17 which was believed to have been used for campaign activities in Kumasi.

The crash occurred at an intersection close to the Kumasi Technical University when the suspected NDC vehicle rammed into a Lexus SUV with registration number AS 7263-21.

All victims escaped unhurt, but the vehicles were badly damaged, leading to their immobility.

The driver of the Lexus SUV, Kofi Karikari, told Daily Guide Network that he was going to Krofrom to cast his vote when the accident happened.

An officer of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, who was at the scene said the damaged cars would be towed to the Zongo Police station.

The police officer who pleaded anonymity continued that official statements would be taken from the victims before an official investigation could commence.

