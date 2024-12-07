No Voting At Abeka NPP Office- Police

In a shocking turn of events, the Ghana Police Service has debunked media reports alleging that National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters stormed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) office at Abeka in the Okaikwei Central Constituency, suspecting voting was taking place at the location.

However, police investigations have revealed that the Abeka NPP office is not a polling station and no voting is occurring there.

Background of Election Tensions

The election season has been marked by heightened tensions, with various incidents of electoral malpractices and misinformation.

The Ghana Police Service has taken proactive measures to address these concerns, introducing a toll-free number (0800311311) for citizens to report suspicious election-related activities.

This initiative aims to bolster public safety and ensure a peaceful electoral process.

Police Response

The Police Service has urged the public to disregard the false claim, emphasizing the importance of verifying information before dissemination.

Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has stressed the need for collaboration between the media, stakeholders, and law enforcement agencies to combat misinformation and disinformation

Election Security Measures

To ensure a secure electoral process, the Ghana Police Service has deployed additional security personnel and implemented measures to enhance journalist safety.

The Ghana Police Service remains committed to maintaining peace and security during the elections, and the public is encouraged to partner with them in avoiding misinformation and disinformation.

BY Daniel Bampoe