Polling Station Agent Arrested For Double Voting In Western Region

A dramatic turn of events has unfolded at the Wassa Akropong-Appiahkrom polling station A in the Western Region, where a polling station agent has been arrested for allegedly engaging in double voting.

Kwofie Stephen, the suspect, is currently in police custody, assisting with investigations into the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, the arrest was made during the ongoing general elections, casting a spotlight on the integrity of the electoral process.

The Ghana Police Service has assured the public that it is taking the matter seriously and will ensure that the suspect is held accountable for his actions.

In a related development, the Electoral Commission has reminded voters of the importance of following the correct voting procedures to avoid any complications.

Voters are advised to ensure that they are registered and to verify their details before casting their ballots.

BY Daniel Bampoe