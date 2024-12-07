Mahama Expresses Victory… As Ghanaians Vote In 2024 Elections

John Mahama

Former President John Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed confidence in his party’s victory as Ghanaians cast their ballots in the 2024 general elections.

John Mahama, who voted in Bole, Savannah Region, was optimistic about the outcome, citing widesp read dissatisfaction with the incumbent government.

“I am confident that the NDC will emerge victorious in this election,” Mahama said, speaking to journalists after voting.

“The Ghanaian people have spoken, and they are demanding change. They are tired of the hardships, the increasing unemployment, and the difficulties they are facing under the current administration.”

While the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is still in the running, Mahama’s confidence suggests that the NDC is poised for a major victory.

BY Daniel Bampoe