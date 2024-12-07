EC Official Arrested For Defacing Bawumia’s Image On Ballot Papers

A shocking incident in Kintampo South has raised concerns about electoral integrity after an Electoral Commission (EC) official was arrested for allegedly tampering with ballot papers by removing Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s image.

The official, who has not been named, was detained by police after vigilant party representatives reported the incident, sparking outrage and calls for heightened vigilance during the electoral process.

According to eyewitnesses, the official was seen deliberately tearing off sections of the ballot papers containing Dr. Bawumia’s face during preparations for a local election.

The act was reportedly noticed by party representatives who immediately reported the matter to the authorities, prompting swift intervention by the police.

The EC has condemned the act, releasing a statement assuring the public of its commitment to impartiality.

“This is a grave breach of electoral ethics, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement to ensure the individual faces the appropriate consequences,” the statement read.

Dr. Bawumia’s team has expressed disappointment over the incident, calling for stronger safeguards to prevent a recurrence.

BY Daniel Bampoe