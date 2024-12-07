NDC Plot Exposed In Ashanti Region… As Alleged Interference with EC System Sparks Concerns

A shocking revelation has emerged in the Ashanti Region, where it is alleged that agents of the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been distributing yellow devices to disrupt the electoral process.

According to reports, these devices are interfering with the Electoral Commission’s (EC) system, relaying sensitive information and potentially causing voter frustration.

The alleged plot, which has sent shockwaves throughout the region, is believed to be a deliberate attempt to suppress voter turnout in key areas, including Ashanti, Eastern, Ahafo, and North East.

The NDC has been accused of employing underhanded tactics to gain an advantage in the elections.

This is not the first time the NDC has faced allegations of electoral malfeasance.

In previous elections, the party has been accused of various forms of voter manipulation and interference.

The EC has consistently maintained its commitment to free and fair elections, but the latest allegations have raised concerns about the integrity of the process.

The Ghana Police Service has been urged to investigate the matter and take swift action to prevent any further disruptions.

In the meantime, voters are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

The EC has assured the public of its commitment to transparency and fairness, but the onus is on all stakeholders to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

-BY Daniel Bampoe