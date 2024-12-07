Okuapehene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo Votes In Akropong Mpeniase

In a significant display of civic engagement, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, the Okuapehene of the Akuapem traditional area, exercised his right to vote in the ongoing Ghanaian general elections.

The traditional ruler, known for his progressive approach to governance, cast his ballot at the Akropong Mpeniase polling station.

As the youngest Omanhene in Ghana, Okuapehene Akuffo has been instrumental in promoting development and unity within the Akuapem Kingdom.

His involvement in the electoral process underscores his commitment to democratic values and the well-being of his people.

Born Odehye Kwadwo Kesse on February 24, 1986, Okuapehene Akuffo III has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, having ascended to the stool in 2020.

His background in business administration and human resource management has enabled him to effectively manage the kingdom’s affairs.

BY Daniel Bampoe