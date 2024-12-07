EC Probes Ballot Issuer Incident

The Electoral Commission (EC) has launched an investigationl into an incident involving a ballot issuer at the Temporary Booth Bayiri Polling Station in Techiman South District.

On December 7, 2024, the ballot issuer, Joseph Derry, allegedly tore off the head of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate while issuing ballots to voters.

Derry has been arrested by the Police.

According to Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman, Operations, the EC will cooperate fully with the Police to investigate the matter.

The Commission warns that any election official found violating electoral laws and processes will face prosecution.

Background:

This incident raises concerns about electoral integrity and the role of election officials.

In recent years, Ghana has implemented measures to enhance election security, including a toll-free hotline (0800 324 324) for reporting incidents.

The EC’s swift action demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a peaceful and transparent electoral process.

As the investigation unfolds, citizens are urged to remain calm and report any further incidents to the authorities.

BY Daniel Bampoe