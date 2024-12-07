NPP Poised for Parliamentary Majority- Sammi Awuku

As Ghanaians cast their ballots in the 2024 general elections, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for Akropong Constituency, Sammi Awuku, has expressed optimism that his party will secure a majority of seats in Parliament.

Speaking to journalists after voting at the Mampong Presbyterian Polling Station, Awuku revealed that his monitoring of the polls suggests a strong turnout, with voters likely to elect Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as president and himself as MP for the area.

Sammi Awuku’s confidence is not unfounded.

As the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority, he has been a key advisor to the Bawumia campaign, and his assessment of the party’s chances is based on extensive engagement with Ghanaians and grassroots supporters.

He has predicted that the NPP will win more seats in Parliament, surpassing the party’s previous performance.

The NPP candidate urged Ghanaians to come out in large numbers and vote for Bawumia, emphasizing the importance of a strong mandate for the party’s presidential candidate.

He also commended the smooth voting process, noting that there had been no incidents so far.

However, Sammi Awuku took a swipe at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing the party of making false claims about NPP intimidation of voters.

He warned the NDC to desist from spreading misinformation, emphasizing that the NPP is committed to a peaceful and transparent electoral process.

-BY Daniel Bampoe