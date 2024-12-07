Disregard NDC Allegations On Suspicious Voting At Abeka  NPP Office

Photo of NDC footsoldiers storming Abeka NPP Office

The Ghana Police Service has dismissed allegations made by a group of National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters, claiming suspicious voting activities at the Abeka NPP office.

According to Chief Inspector Priscilla Nkrumah, police investigations revealed that the Abeka NPP office is not a designated polling station, and no voting is taking place there.

The police urge the public to disregard this claim and work together to prevent misinformation and disinformation during this critical period.

This development comes after an earlier incident in the Okaikwei Central Constituency, where NDC supporters accused NPP officials of conducting unauthorized polling station activities, causing tension and disrupting voting processes.

However, Chief Inspector Priscilla Nkrumah Preprah assured that calm has been restored, and the police will provide 24-hour security surveillance throughout the election process.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke