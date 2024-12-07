Voting Underway In Guan ‘Virgin’ Constituency

Residents of Guan Constituency in the Oti Region are voting for the first time since the creation of the Constituency.

The Constituency which is being referred to as a ‘virgin’ Constituency is yet to elect its first ever Member of Parliament (MP) since its creation.

It was created after the maturity of the Constitutional Instrument (CI) for the creation of the Guan District on Friday, November 6, 2020, and comprises four traditional areas namely Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe, collectively referred to as SALL.

In all, 423,765 people are expected to vote in the Oti region in the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections taking place today.

There are 12 constituencies in the region and voting in currently ongoing peacefully at the various polling stations.

The Guan Constituency measures 1,722 square kilometres and is a rich agricultural belt with the cultivation of staple food and cash crops such as cocoa, coffee, kola, palm nut and other food crops being their mainstay.

It shares borders with Togo on the east, Hohoe Municipal on the south, Jasikan Municipal on the north, and the Biakoye District on the west.

Residents began queuing very early in the morning as they were set to vote for the first time to elect a representative in Parliament.

Poor road network, dilapidated schools, inadequate health facilities, and lack of secondary referral facilities, among others, are rhe major challenges facing the area.

Michael Osibo is contesting in the tickets of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) while Fred Agbenyo is contesting in the tickets of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for a seat in Parliament.

